70-year-old Troup inmate dies after being found unresponsive

The Brief A 70-year-old inmate died Saturday morning after being found unresponsive in a Troup County Jail dorm. Jail staff and paramedics performed life-saving measures before the man was taken to a local hospital. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent probe into the cause of death.



Authorities are investigating the death of an elderly inmate who was found unresponsive inside his jail cell early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Troup County Jail and medical staff were alerted to an unresponsive male inmate in his dorm at approximately 2:42 a.m.

Jail medics immediately began life-saving efforts, including CPR and the use of an AED.

Within minutes, the Troup County Fire Department and additional medics arrived at the facility to take over medical care.

The inmate, identified as 70-year-old George Ellis, was rushed to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, where he later died.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of death for Ellis is currently unknown.

Officials have not said if the death is suspected to be natural or if any foul play is suspected.

It is also unclear how long Ellis had been incarcerated at the facility or what charges he was facing.

What's next:

As is standard with in-custody deaths, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called in to conduct an independent investigation.

The final cause of death will be determined following the completion of an autopsy by the GBI medical examiner's office.