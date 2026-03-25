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7-year-old DeKalb boy reportedly killed while playing with gun identified

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Updated  March 25, 2026 10:31am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Death investigation involving child

Death investigation involving child

A death investigation involving a child is underway in DeKalb County. It is believed at this time that a 7-year-old boy was playing with a gun when he was shot and died. This is a breaking news report. Marc Teichner reporting. 

The Brief

    • A 7-year-old boy died overnight in DeKalb County after what family members describe as an accidental shooting while playing with a gun.
    • DeKalb County Police responded to a home on Loveless Drive and are currently investigating the event as a non-intended weapon discharge.
    • Authorities have concluded the initial on-scene investigation and reopened local roads, but they have not yet stated if any charges will be filed.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating the tragic death of a seven-year-old boy following what appears to be an accidental shooting overnight.

What we know:

Officers responded around midnight to a home on Loveless Drive, located in the Ellenwood area off Bouldercrest Road. Upon arrival, they discovered the child deceased inside the residence.

While official details from the department remain limited, family members at the scene told reporters that the boy was playing with a firearm when it discharged. Police investigators off-camera confirmed they are treating the incident as a "non-intended discharge of a weapon."

The investigation drew a large crowd of grieving family and friends to the neighborhood. The boy was later identified by the DeKalb Medical Examiner Office as Anthony B. Jones III. 

What's next:

As of Wednesday morning, authorities have not announced whether any charges will be filed in connection with the child's death. 

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

The Source

  • Information for this story provided by family members with limited details from DeKalb County Police Department. The original story has been updated since original publication. 

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