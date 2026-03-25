7-year-old DeKalb boy reportedly killed while playing with gun identified

The Brief A 7-year-old boy died overnight in DeKalb County after what family members describe as an accidental shooting while playing with a gun. DeKalb County Police responded to a home on Loveless Drive and are currently investigating the event as a non-intended weapon discharge. Authorities have concluded the initial on-scene investigation and reopened local roads, but they have not yet stated if any charges will be filed.



DeKalb County police are investigating the tragic death of a seven-year-old boy following what appears to be an accidental shooting overnight.

What we know:

Officers responded around midnight to a home on Loveless Drive, located in the Ellenwood area off Bouldercrest Road. Upon arrival, they discovered the child deceased inside the residence.

While official details from the department remain limited, family members at the scene told reporters that the boy was playing with a firearm when it discharged. Police investigators off-camera confirmed they are treating the incident as a "non-intended discharge of a weapon."

The investigation drew a large crowd of grieving family and friends to the neighborhood. The boy was later identified by the DeKalb Medical Examiner Office as Anthony B. Jones III.

What's next:

As of Wednesday morning, authorities have not announced whether any charges will be filed in connection with the child's death.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.