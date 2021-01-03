7-year-old injured in DeKalb County apartment shooting, 2 suspects at-large

article

Police are searching for two men connected to a shooting inside a DeKalb County apartment that sent a 7-year-old to the hospital on Sunday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Fairington Road. DeKalb County police said officers arrived to a "shots fired" call to find that young boy injured from the shooting.

Police said the child’s mother told investigators two men entered the residence and opened fire, injuring the 7-year-old boy.

He was rushed to an area hospital but is said to be in stable condition. The extent of the child's injuries has not been released.

The two men fled the scene and investigators said they do not believe this was a random act.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

Advertisement

The name of the boy has not been released.

Anyone with information surrounding the shooting is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.