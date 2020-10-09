7-hour standoff in Jackson County ends with woman's arrest

article

Authorities have arrested a man after a 7-hour standoff at a Jackson County home on Friday afternoon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it started just before noon when a construction worker called 911 to report he had been fired upon from a resident along Pinetree Circle in Maysville. Deputies said they spotted a woman with a handgun in the driveway. She pointed the gun at deputies and retreated inside a home, officials said.

Deputies tried to contact the woman inside the home but didn’t get a response. Deputies asked for help from the Hall County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team. They tried to contact the woman just before 5 p.m. but didn’t hear back from her.

Deputies said just after 7 p.m. the SWAT team made entry into the home and found the woman. She was taken into custody without further incident.

Her name and her charges have not been released.

No one was injured.

