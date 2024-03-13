7 arrested for shooting 2 men in Roswell during ongoing dispute, police say

Three young adults and four teenagers have been arrested in connection to a targeted shooting that injured two people, according to Roswell Police Department.

In the early hours of March 11, Roswell E-911 received notification from Wellstar North Fulton Hospital staff regarding two adult males who had been admitted to the emergency room with gunshot wounds.

Officers discovered that the shooting had occurred at the Roswell Creek Apartments, located at 1000 Holcomb Bridge Road. The officers discovered that the victims and the suspects knew each other and had been involved in an ongoing dispute. On the morning of the shooting, the suspects chased the victims' vehicle into the apartment complex parking lot and opened fire.

Investigators identified and located two suspect vehicles involved in the incident. By the end of the day, a total of 7 suspects were taken into custody without incident, and several firearms were recovered and seized.

All seven suspects were charged with aggravated assault. The four juvenile suspects, aged 15 and 16, were booked into the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center. Meanwhile, the three adult suspects were booked into the Fulton County Jail. They are identified as Fabian Villamar, 20, of Roswell; Isaac Frias, 19, of Woodstock; and Jimmy Chavez, 17, of Roswell.

The victims, one struck in the face and the other in the leg, are both expected to recover from their injuries.

The investigation remains active, and additional charges may be filed in the future. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.