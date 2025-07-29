Expand / Collapse search
63-year-old Bishop man killed while walking on Georgia SR 186

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 29, 2025 1:52pm EDT
Oconee County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A 63-year-old man from Bishop, Georgia, was fatally struck by a Ford F-150 while walking along Georgia State Route 186 on July 25.
    • Investigators say the pickup crossed the fog line and hit the pedestrian, identified as Hamilton Foster.
    • The Georgia State Patrol’s specialized crash team is investigating to determine if charges will be filed.

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A 63-year-old man from Bishop was struck and killed by a pickup truck while walking along Georgia State Route 186 on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the incident happened around 4:02 p.m. on July 25. Preliminary findings suggest the man, identified as Hamilton Foster, was walking eastbound along the highway, outside of the travel lane, when a Ford F-150 also heading east crossed over the fog line and hit him.

Foster died from his injuries at the scene.

The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT-B) was called in to assist with the investigation. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and will determine whether any charges will be filed.

What we don't know:

No information has been released about the driver at this time. 

The Source

  • Information for the above was provided by Georgia State Patrol. 

