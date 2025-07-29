63-year-old Bishop man killed while walking on Georgia SR 186

The Brief A 63-year-old man from Bishop, Georgia, was fatally struck by a Ford F-150 while walking along Georgia State Route 186 on July 25. Investigators say the pickup crossed the fog line and hit the pedestrian, identified as Hamilton Foster. The Georgia State Patrol’s specialized crash team is investigating to determine if charges will be filed.



A 63-year-old man from Bishop was struck and killed by a pickup truck while walking along Georgia State Route 186 on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the incident happened around 4:02 p.m. on July 25. Preliminary findings suggest the man, identified as Hamilton Foster, was walking eastbound along the highway, outside of the travel lane, when a Ford F-150 also heading east crossed over the fog line and hit him.

Foster died from his injuries at the scene.

The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT-B) was called in to assist with the investigation. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and will determine whether any charges will be filed.

What we don't know:

No information has been released about the driver at this time.