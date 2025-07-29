63-year-old Bishop man killed while walking on Georgia SR 186
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A 63-year-old man from Bishop was struck and killed by a pickup truck while walking along Georgia State Route 186 on Friday afternoon.
What we know:
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the incident happened around 4:02 p.m. on July 25. Preliminary findings suggest the man, identified as Hamilton Foster, was walking eastbound along the highway, outside of the travel lane, when a Ford F-150 also heading east crossed over the fog line and hit him.
Foster died from his injuries at the scene.
The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT-B) was called in to assist with the investigation. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and will determine whether any charges will be filed.
What we don't know:
No information has been released about the driver at this time.