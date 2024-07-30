62-year-old detainee's death reported by Cobb County Sheriff's Office

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office has reported the death of detainee Brian Winnie, age 62, who passed away at 4:41 p.m. July 29.

Winnie was arrested in December 2023 on charges of felony theft by taking, according to the sheriff's office. During his booking at the Adult Detention Center, he underwent a medical screening, which revealed he was dealing with a recurring and serious health condition. Throughout his time in custody, he was regularly transported to the hospital for treatment.

Most recently, Winnie was admitted to Wellstar Cobb Hospital on Tuesday, July 23, where he remained until his death. His family was informed about his condition and made medical decisions on his behalf.