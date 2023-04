article

A 60-year-old man is dead after being shot shortly after noon on Wednesday in south Atlanta.

It happened in the 3000 block of Humphries Drive SE near Springside Drive SE, according to Atlanta police.

Police say the man, who was shot in the leg, died at an area hospital.

At this time, no information has been released about possible suspects or arrests.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.