5th suspect in brutal viral Cincinnati attack arrested in Atlanta

The Brief FBI agents in Atlanta say they have arrested the fifth suspect wanted in a violent brawl that happened last month in Cincinnati. Video of the fight quickly spread on the internet, leading officials to call the violence "unacceptable and disgusting." Patrick Rosemund is charged with assault and aggravated riot and will eventually be extradited to Ohio.



A man wanted in connection with a bloody brawl in downtown Cincinnati is in custody after FBI agents say he was caught in Atlanta.

Patrick Rosemund is the fifth suspect facing charges after videos of the fight went viral.

What we know:

The fight happened on the morning of July 26, on the corner of Fourth Street and Elm Street in Cincinnati outside a popular nightclub called LoVe and the late-night restaurant next door.

A video of the fight early Saturday shows a crowd milling about before several people start throwing punches. One man fell to the ground and was repeatedly punched and kicked by bystanders. Another woman is punched in the face and falls to the ground, lying motionless before another woman helps her. She can be seen bleeding from the mouth.

"I am outraged by the vicious fight that occurred downtown," Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said in a statement. "It is horrifying to watch, and this is unacceptable and disgusting behavior is intolerable in any part of our community."

At least six people were injured in the fight. Authorities announced days later that they had charged five people in the brawl but had only arrested two - Montianez Merriweather and Dekyra Vernon.

In the following days, authorities say they arrested Dominique Kettle and Jermaine Matthews.

FBI agents say they arrested Rosemund, described as the fifth suspect, in Atlanta.

"We’re proud to support our partners in getting violent offenders off the streets," the agency wrote on X.

What's next:

The 38-year-old is now charged with assault and aggravated riot. He will eventually be extradited to Ohio.

Authorities say they are still investigating the fight and additional charges may be upcoming.