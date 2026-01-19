55-year-old female inmate dies in Bibb County, sheriff's office says

The Brief Inmate Rachel Renee Robinson, 55, was found unresponsive in her cell Sunday afternoon She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent and pronounced dead before 6 p.m. GBI will perform an autopsy as the in-custody death investigation continues



Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators are examining the death of a 55-year-old inmate found unresponsive inside her cell at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the sheriff’s office, corrections deputies discovered the inmate at approximately 2:08 p.m. Medical staff immediately began lifesaving measures until Emergency Medical Services arrived. The inmate was transported by ambulance to Atrium Health Navicent, where she was later pronounced dead just before 6 p.m.

The Bibb County Coroner identified the inmate as Rachel Renee Robinson. Officials said her next of kin has been notified.

Robinson had been housed at the jail since her arrest by the Atrium Health Navicent Police Department on Nov. 22, 2025, on a charge of battery against a law enforcement officer.

What's next:

An autopsy will be conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, as required in all in-custody deaths. The incident is also under review by Internal Affairs investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Office of Professional Standards.

What they're saying:

The sheriff’s office said it extends its sympathies to Robinson’s family and others affected by her death.