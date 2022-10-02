50-year-old shot dead in Macon, deputies say

The shooting death of a 50-year-old Macon man leaves deputies with two people to question: his wife and his mother-in-law.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death they say happened at a home on Zebulon Road Sunday afternoon.

Deputies were responding to a domestic situation at the address when they said they received another call that someone there had been shot.

When they arrived, deputies said they found 50-year-old Eddie Riddle of Macon unconscious. A coroner at the scene pronounced Riddle dead due to a gunshot wound.

The responding deputies took Riddle's wife, Lateesha Riddle, 33, and her mother back to the sheriff's office for questioning. The two were reportedly the only other people in the residence when Riddle's body was found.

Neither of the women are said to have sustained any injuries during the incident.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

Deputies at the Bibb County Sheriff's Office ask that anyone with information about this incident contact them at 478-751 -7500. Tipsters can also call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.