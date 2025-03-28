50-year-old man hospitalized after shooting on Atlanta's West Side

The Brief A 50-year-old man was shot on Atlanta's west side and later found at a nearby residence. The victim was discovered with gunshot wounds to his left arm and leg and was alert when first responders arrived. The shooting occurred at 2080 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW, about a mile from where the victim was found.



A 50-year-old man was hospitalized Friday evening after being shot at a location on Atlanta’s west side.

He was later found at a nearby residence, authorities said.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers were dispatched around 7:51 p.m. to 800 block of Margaret Place NW, where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds to his left arm and left leg. He was alert, conscious and breathing when first responders arrived. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators later determined that the shooting occurred at 2080 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW, about a mile from where the victim was located.

What we don't know:

Detectives with the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to investigate what led to the gunfire.

The investigation remains ongoing.