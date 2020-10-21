50 Cent doubles down on opposition to Biden's tax plan: 'I don’t want to be 20cent'

Just a day after encouraging followers to "vote for Trump" in light of Joe Biden's proposed tax policy, 50 Cent is expanding on his dislike of the plan.

On Monday, the 45-year-old hip-hop star shared an image on Instagram depicting a news broadcast that stated New York would be taxed at a rate of 58% and New York City at 62% under Biden's policy.

"WHAT THE F---! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT," he wrote in the caption. "F--- NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f---ing mind."

On Tuesday, 50 Cent -- born Curtis James Jackson III -- further detailed his opposition to the policy, sharing a recording of a Fox News broadcast story about his reaction to the numbers.

Highlighted in the clip was a tweet from Trump adviser Katrina Pierson, who wrote, "I guess 50 cent don’t want to end up 20 cent."

The rapper agreed in his own tweet on Tuesday.

"Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea. i don’t like it !" he wrote before plugging ABC's "For Life" and the Starz mobile app.

After voicing his surprise at the tax rates, a handful of fans commented on his post, attempting to explain that the high figures would apply only to "rich people."

Not long after, Jackson -- also known as "Fiddy" -- shared another image online of himself smiling, seemingly to boast about his wealth.

"I just remembered i’m bankrupt, so i’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL," he wrote.

The mogul added hashtags referencing two brands of liquor that he owns in addition to being a musician, businessman, actor and producer.

Jackson is among a handful of stars that have publicly endorsed Trump in his bid for reelection.

Jon Voight, Kirstie Alley, Kelsey Grammer and more have all backed the sitting president.

