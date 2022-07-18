5 shot at SE Atlanta apartment complex, police say

An early morning shooting left five people shot in southeast Atlanta. Police said at least two of the victims are teens.

Police tell us a group was hanging out at an apartment complex on Thomasville Boulevard. For some reason, bullets started to fly. According to investigators, there were multiple shooters and what's described as lots of rounds fired.

Five people were hit, all described as men. At least two are under the age of 16. Police said this could end up being a murder investigation, but couldn't confirm yet if one of the victims died.

A car rushed a victim to a nearby fire station. Firefighters provided aid and rushed the victim to the hospital. Two other cars pulled up, both with a victim inside. When they realized the firefighters were busy with the first victim, they drove the others to the hospital.

Three people ended up at Atlanta Medical Center, two at Grady Memorial Hospital. No word on their condition.

Police say a car located on nearby New Town Circle could be connected to the shooting. Detectives have no idea what caused the people to start firing. They don't call this a drive-by shooting.