5 inmates charged with murder following DeKalb jail death

The Brief Five inmates face felony charges, including malice murder, after an investigation into the death of David Addo-Wright at the DeKalb County Jail. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation filed charges against all five men following an inquiry into the inmate's death. Sheriff Melody M. Maddox offered condolences to the victim's family as state investigators continue to examine the case.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged five inmates with murder and other felony offenses following the death of an inmate inside the DeKalb County Jail, authorities said Thursday.

What we know:

State investigators charged Amir Andrews, Dajuhn Bryant, Treonte Brintley, Messiah Hinson and Jayden King in connection with the death of David Addo-Wright.

The five men face charges of malice murder, felony murder, felony aggravated assault, felony possession of prohibited items, and felony tampering with evidence.

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"We appreciate the GBI for its work on this case," DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said. "Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr. Addo-Wright's family. We will continue to cooperate fully with the GBI as the investigation and prosecution move forward."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding how Addo-Wright died or what prohibited items were involved in the incident.

The GBI has not disclosed the timeline of events leading up to the inmate's death.

What's next:

The GBI investigation into the death remains active and ongoing.

Officials noted that all five defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.