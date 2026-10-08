5 inmates charged with murder following DeKalb jail death

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County
6
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Pike County, Upson County, Meriwether County, Heard County, Troup County, Randolph County
High Wind Watch
from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Clayton County, Fayette County, Gilmer County, Walker County, Dade County, Spalding County, Oconee County, White County, Lumpkin County, Cherokee County, Paulding County, Barrow County, Jackson County, South Fulton County, Carroll County, Madison County, Banks County, Coweta County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, DeKalb County, Whitfield County, Newton County, Dawson County, Clarke County, Floyd County, Cobb County, Polk County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Hall County, Bartow County, Forsyth County, Pickens County, Henry County, Union County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gordon County, Catoosa County, Douglas County, Haralson County, Walton County, Rockdale County, Clay County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Flood Watch
from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Butts County, Towns County, Rockdale County, Jackson County, Henry County, Upson County, Banks County, Meriwether County, Pickens County, Forsyth County, Floyd County, Chattooga County, Cherokee County, Carroll County, Newton County, Lumpkin County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, White County, Jasper County, Whitfield County, Gilmer County, Paulding County, Polk County, Heard County, Haralson County, Douglas County, Morgan County, Fannin County, Putnam County, Pike County, Oconee County, Madison County, Hall County, Dawson County, Walker County, Clayton County, Oglethorpe County, Barrow County, South Fulton County, Dade County, Bartow County, Gordon County, Walton County, Murray County, Spalding County, Clarke County, Greene County, Troup County, Cobb County, Coweta County, Lamar County, Catoosa County, DeKalb County, Union County, Fayette County, Clay County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Murray County, Union County, Butts County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Carroll County, Newton County, Lumpkin County, Troup County, South Fulton County, Cobb County, Oconee County, Douglas County, Henry County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, Jackson County, Madison County, Clarke County, Floyd County, Towns County, Morgan County, Gilmer County, Fayette County, Paulding County, Whitfield County, Walker County, Upson County, Barrow County, Forsyth County, Catoosa County, Polk County, White County, Clayton County, Banks County, Pike County, Heard County, Chattooga County, Putnam County, Greene County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Dawson County, Lamar County, Meriwether County, Walton County, Pickens County, Bartow County, Haralson County, Gordon County, Hall County, Jasper County, Fannin County, Dade County, Oglethorpe County, Coweta County, Randolph County, Cleburne County

5 inmates charged with murder following DeKalb jail death

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published October 8, 2026 3:17 PM EDT
Published October 8, 2026 3:17 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Five inmates face felony charges, including malice murder, after an investigation into the death of David Addo-Wright at the DeKalb County Jail.
    • The Georgia Bureau of Investigation filed charges against all five men following an inquiry into the inmate's death.
    • Sheriff Melody M. Maddox offered condolences to the victim's family as state investigators continue to examine the case.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged five inmates with murder and other felony offenses following the death of an inmate inside the DeKalb County Jail, authorities said Thursday. 

What we know:

State investigators charged Amir Andrews, Dajuhn Bryant, Treonte Brintley, Messiah Hinson and Jayden King in connection with the death of David Addo-Wright. 

The five men face charges of malice murder, felony murder, felony aggravated assault, felony possession of prohibited items, and felony tampering with evidence. 

RELATED: Family demands answers after man killed in DeKalb County jail

"We appreciate the GBI for its work on this case," DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said. "Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr. Addo-Wright's family. We will continue to cooperate fully with the GBI as the investigation and prosecution move forward." 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding how Addo-Wright died or what prohibited items were involved in the incident. 

The GBI has not disclosed the timeline of events leading up to the inmate's death. 

DeKalb County inmate killed after bond paid
DeKalb County inmate killed after bond paid

DeKalb County inmate killed after bond paid

The family of 24-year-old David Wright is demanding an official investigation into DeKalb County Jail operations after attorneys alleged six inmates violently killed him one day after his arrest.   

What's next:

The GBI investigation into the death remains active and ongoing. 

Officials noted that all five defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release issued by DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officers Konswello Monroe and Cynthia Baugh Williams on behalf of Sheriff Melody M. Maddox regarding state charges filed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews