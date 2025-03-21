5 displaced by early morning house fire in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Five people were displaced by a house fire early Friday morning in DeKalb County.
What we know:
Firefighters responded to the fire in the 1500 block of Parkwest Court near Redan Road around 3 a.m. According to DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department, the fire started in the home's fireplace.
All residents were able to escape safely, and no injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
Most of the damage was to the rear of the home. It is unknown how long the residents will be displaced.