5 displaced by early morning house fire in DeKalb County

article

Five people were displaced by a house fire early Friday morning in DeKalb County.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 1500 block of Parkwest Court near Redan Road around 3 a.m. According to DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department, the fire started in the home's fireplace.

All residents were able to escape safely, and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Most of the damage was to the rear of the home. It is unknown how long the residents will be displaced.