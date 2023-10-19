5 arrested for shooting, intention to sell drugs during University of West Georgia's homecoming weekend

Carrollton Police Department officers responded to a call regarding possible shots fired at 1201 Maple Street during the early morning hours of Oct. 17. Upon their arrival, no individuals were present at the scene, but law enforcement recovered 41 shell casings and bullet fragments.

Through the examination of video surveillance footage and witness statements, it was revealed that a dispute had escalated into a shooting incident involving multiple individuals discharging rounds. Investigations have determined that some of these rounds struck at least three residences, including one on the University of West Georgia campus.

Detectives then obtained a search warrant for an apartment located on Foster Street. This led to the discovery of 5 firearms, one of which was reported as stolen, and another that had been illegally modified to function as a fully automatic weapon. Additionally, approximately seven ounces of marijuana and other items indicative of illegal drug distribution were seized during the search.

The following individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident:

Jordan Eric Bynum, 21, of Conyers, has been charged with the Use of a Firearm (machine gun) during Certain Crimes, Aggravated Assault (x 5), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Reckless Conduct.

Jalen Jarod Jackson, 23, of Stone Mountain, faces charges of Aggravated Assault (x 5), Reckless Conduct, and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

Daniel Lee Davis, 21, of Decatur, has been charged with Aggravated Assault (x 5), Reckless Conduct, Theft by Receiving a Stolen Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Jerome Marion Glover, 21, of Carrollton, is charged with Aggravated Assault (x 5) and Reckless Conduct.

Jomaurie Rashad Hester, 23, of Carrollton, faces charges of Aggravated Assault (x 5) and Reckless Conduct.

According to information gathered from interviews, the individuals involved in the incident had come to Carrollton from the Atlanta area with the intention of staying with friends and reportedly engaging in the illegal sale of marijuana during the University of West Georgia's upcoming homecoming weekend.

The case remains active and ongoing, with the possibility of additional arrests. Authorities have stated that no further information will be released at this time. Individuals with any information pertaining to this case are encouraged to contact the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451, and anonymous tips can be submitted via the department's app and website.