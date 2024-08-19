5 arrested after Atlanta police find guns in car fleeing music video shoot

article

On Aug. 7, Atlanta police officers responded to a report of armed individuals at 355 Whitehall Street SW. The caller reported that several males on the property were brandishing firearms, with two of them wearing face masks. Upon arriving at the scene, officers were met by a man wearing body armor, who identified himself as a security guard for a music video shoot. He informed the officers that the armed individuals were using fake prop guns for the video.

While speaking with the security guard, officers noticed several males quickly entering a navy blue Mercedes parked on the premises. The vehicle sped off before the officers could question the individuals. The officers then radioed for a mobile unit to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was successfully stopped a few blocks away.

During the stop, officers found multiple firearms within reach of the driver and passengers. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Jarquavis White, admitted that he did not have a valid driver’s license. Upon confirmation, officers discovered a Glock handgun under his seat. The front passenger, Tekai Key, 19, was found with a rifle concealed under his seat. The rear passengers, Joseph Daniels, 26, Kevin Beaufort, 21, and Jamaireon Muse, 21, were also found in possession of Glock handguns. It was further revealed that Muse had an active warrant out of Clayton County.

All five individuals were arrested and charged with unlawful firearm possession. The officers seized the firearms, nearly $10,000 in cash, and several rounds of ammunition. All items were documented and submitted as evidence. The vehicle was impounded, and the arrestees were transported to Fulton County Jail.