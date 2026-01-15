Expand / Collapse search

5 arrested after search at Decatur home; 2 officers injured during chase

By Jameson Moyer
Published  January 15, 2026 2:04pm EST
DeKalb County
Items seized during search  (DeKalb County PD )

The Brief

    • Five people were arrested when law enforcement executed a search warrant in DeKalb County.
    • Guns, drugs and cash were seized afterward.
    • Two law enforcement officers were injured while chasing suspects.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Five people were arrested and two detectives were injured when officers executed a search warrant at a home in Decatur last week. 

What we know:

Law enforcement executed the search at a home in the 1900 block of W. Lakeside Drive on Jan. 7 after receiving a citizen complaint, DeKalb County police said.

Five people between the ages of 17 and 38 were arrested, including one person who was found hiding in a crawl space.  Two detectives were injured while chasing suspects, but are now recovering.

Officers recovered ecstasy, prescription pills, marijuana, guns and cash from the home. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the identities of those arrested, the charges related to them, or the severity of the officers' injuries. 

The Source: The information in this report came from the DeKalb County Police Department. 

