5 arrested after search at Decatur home; 2 officers injured during chase

Five people were arrested and two detectives were injured when officers executed a search warrant at a home in Decatur last week.

What we know:

Law enforcement executed the search at a home in the 1900 block of W. Lakeside Drive on Jan. 7 after receiving a citizen complaint, DeKalb County police said.

Five people between the ages of 17 and 38 were arrested, including one person who was found hiding in a crawl space. Two detectives were injured while chasing suspects, but are now recovering.

Officers recovered ecstasy, prescription pills, marijuana, guns and cash from the home.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the identities of those arrested, the charges related to them, or the severity of the officers' injuries.