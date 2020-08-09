5.1 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina felt in metro Atlanta

article

A moderate earthquake in Sparta, NC shook the ground just after 8 a.m. Sunday morning and the shock waves were felt over 300 miles away.

The United State Geological Survey, USGS, confirms that there was a 5.1 magnitude with a depth of 9 km about 3 km southeast of Sparta, NC at 8:07 a.m. Sunday morning.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

This is the strongest earthquake in North Carolina since 1916.

FOX 5 has received numerous reports from viewers all across our area saying they felt the quake. Reports are now saying the quake was felt in an area that ranged from Maryland to Georgia.

As of early Sunday morning, we have not heard of any damage or injuries caused by this earthquake.

Advertisement

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.