4th soldier found dead in Lithuania after military vehicle accident

article

The Brief Fourth U.S. soldier found deceased after military vehicle accident near Pabradė, Lithuania; identity withheld pending next of kin notification. All four soldiers and their armored vehicle were recovered after a week-long, multinational search effort involving U.S. and allied forces. Troops were deployed as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve and were permanently stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia.



The U.S. Army has confirmed the death of a fourth soldier assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, after an armored recovery vehicle accident near Pabradė, Lithuania. The soldier was found deceased on the afternoon of April 1, following an extensive, week-long search.

Soldiers went missing on March 25

What we know:

The identity of the soldier is being withheld until next of kin are notified. All four soldiers went missing in the early hours of March 25, along with their M88A2 Hercules armored vehicle. The first three soldiers and the vehicle were recovered on March 31 from a peat bog.

None of the soldiers have been officially identified at this time.

PREVIOUS: Army confirms 3 of the 4 missing soldiers in Lithuania are dead

Military officials expressed grief and gratitude in statements issued Monday, highlighting the multinational search effort that included the Lithuanian, Polish, and Estonian armed forces, as well as U.S. Navy, Army, and Corps of Engineers personnel.

Soldiers from Fort Stewart

What they're saying:

"This past week has been devastating," said Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division. "Today our hearts bear the weight of an unbearable pain with the loss of our final Dogface Soldier."

The soldiers were in Lithuania as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a NATO mission aimed at strengthening military partnerships and deterrence in Eastern Europe. They were permanently stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

Cause under investigation

What's next:

The U.S. Army has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.