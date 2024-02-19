$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia; next drawing Tuesday

Someone in Georgia possibly had a very good weekend.

The Mega Millions winning numbers on Feb. 16 were 19, 23, 39, 42, and 67, with a yellow "Mega Ball" number of 18. The "Megaplier" in effect was 4x.

One lucky person in Georgia now has a ticket worth $4 million.

The Megaplier also kicked in for several other lucky players. One person will receive $40,000 instead of $10,000; 19 players will received $2,000 instead of $500; and 36 players will receive $800 instead of $200.

No one won the whole thing in Friday night's drawing. The next drawing will take place at 11 p.m. Feb. 20. The jackpot is expected to be approximately $493 million.