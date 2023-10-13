48-year-old man dies after being shot on Peachtree Street NE on Friday

A 48-year-old man is dead after being shot in the stomach in the 300 block of Peachtree Street NE near Porter Place NE in downtown Atlanta on Friday morning.

Atlanta Police Department officers found the gunshot victim after being flagged down in the area.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he died despite life-saving efforts.

The Homicide Unit was called in to investigate. At this time, there is no information on possible suspects or the circumstances surround the shooting.

MAP OF THE AREA