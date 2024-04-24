47-year-old man found shot to death at southwest Atlanta apartments

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting along Vine Street on April 24, 2024. (FOX 5)

Homicide detectives are investigating the deadly shooting of a 47-year-old man in southwest Atlanta.

Officers were called at around 6:26 p.m. to the Ashley Scholars Landing located at 152 Vine Street SW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the man was dead at the scene of an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers spent the evening securing the scene, searching for evidence, speaking to witnesses, and combing through surveillance video.

The name of the man has not been released.

No arrests have been announced.