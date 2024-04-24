Expand / Collapse search

47-year-old man found shot to death at southwest Atlanta apartments

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 24, 2024 10:08pm EDT
Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting along Vine Street on April 24, 2024.  (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - Homicide detectives are investigating the deadly shooting of a 47-year-old man in southwest Atlanta. 

Officers were called at around 6:26 p.m. to the Ashley Scholars Landing located at 152 Vine Street SW.  

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the man was dead at the scene of an apparent gunshot wound. 

Officers spent the evening securing the scene, searching for evidence, speaking to witnesses, and combing through surveillance video. 

The name of the man has not been released. 

No arrests have been announced. 