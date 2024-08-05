47-year-old man dies after falling into water at Hartwell Marina

A 47-year-old man reportedly drowned in Hart County on Aug. 3, according to Hart County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO says they received a 911 call about a possible drowning around 7:19 p.m. The sheriff's office, Georgia Department of Natural Resource, Hart County Emergency Management, Hart County EMS and Hart County Fire all responded.

HCSO says they were told that the victim went to step from a boat to the dock at Hartwell Marina and fell in and did not resurface.

A remote-operated vessel was used to locate the man in approximately 16 feet of water.

The body of Randy Lamar Beasley of Commerce was officially recovered at 9:05 p.m. and turned over to the Hart County Coroner's Office.