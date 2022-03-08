Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta man, 46, missing for more than a month

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
ANTOINE WILSON article

Police said Antoine Wilson was last seen on Jan. 24 at 80 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for a 46-year-old man who hasn't been seen for more than a month.

Police said Antoine Wilson was last seen on Jan. 24 at 80 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive. 

He's described as 6-feet tall and 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. 

He was last seen wearing a fur hat, black jeans, a black shirt, leather jacket and white shoes.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Wilson should contact the Atlanta Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-2471.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE