Atlanta man, 46, missing for more than a month
article
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for a 46-year-old man who hasn't been seen for more than a month.
Police said Antoine Wilson was last seen on Jan. 24 at 80 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive.
He's described as 6-feet tall and 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a fur hat, black jeans, a black shirt, leather jacket and white shoes.
Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Wilson should contact the Atlanta Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-2471.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
Advertisement