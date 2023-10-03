42-year-old man walking on tracks struck by train in Gainesville

A 42-year-old man is dead after being struck by a train Monday night in Gainesville.

According to Hall County Sheriff's Office, Danny Diaz was walking on the tracks near Georgia Avenue and Industrial Boulevard when he was struck by a northbound train around 9:30 p.m.

The train conductor reportedly saw Diaz and applied the brakes while sounding several warnings, but Diaz stayed on the tracks.

Diaz was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The sheriff's office says Diaz was a member of Gainesville's homeless community.

Officials with Norfolk Southern Railroad and HCSO continue the investigation into the fatal collision.