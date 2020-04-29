40 displaced after massive fire at Gwinnett County apartment complex
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A kitchen grease fire sparked a massive blaze at an apartment complex in Gwinnett County Tuesday night.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Rockbridge Court.
Responding firefighters arrived to find heavy flames shooting from the roof.
April 29, 2020 - Apartment fire in Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County Fire)
Two people were treated for smoke inhalation.
Officials said the fire began in a kitchen inside one of the units. The resident was cooking when the grease fire started.
The blaze has been ruled accidental.
The Red Cross is assisting about 40 displaced residents.