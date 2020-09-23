4-year-old, 2 adults found shot at Clayton County home

article

Police said a 4-year-old child and two adults were rushed to an area hospital Wednesday evening after being shot inside their Clayton County home.

It happened in the 1500 block of Glynn Court around 8:52 pm. Clayton County police said officers arrived to find the three victims.

They were rushed to an area hospital. One of the adults and the child suffered non-life-threatening and are expected to recover. The third victim was in critical condition as of Wednesday evening.

The names of the victim have not yet been released.

Investigators believe the shooter is known to the victims and that the shooting was not random.

Police have not released any information on the suspect but said the investigation remains on-going.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story contained information provided by another law enforcement agency that is not directly handling the investigation. The information provided has been removed at the request of the Clayton County Sheriff's Office due to their on-going investigation.