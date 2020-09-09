4-time kidney recipient scoots across Georgia to raise awareness about organ donation

A local four-time kidney recipient knows firsthand what it's like to be in dire need of an organ.

Matt Schneider was a young boy the first time he received his first organ transplant.

"My mom gave me her kidney when I was 11 years old," Schneider said. "That lasted seven years. Then I needed a new kidney."

Schneider received his second kidney from his dad, his third from his older brother, and his fourth kidney from a deceased organ donor.

"I've been saved so many times because of donors," Schneider said.

Two years ago, the Peachtree Corners resident started Scooting4Donors. Schneider's mission is to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.

Recently Schneider scooted across Georgia sharing his message.

He also has plans to make a cross-country trip in 2021.

"Being an organ donor means you may literally save someone's life," Schneider said.

For more info on Scooting4Donors, visit the organization's website.

