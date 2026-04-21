Several Oconee schools evacuated after reported bomb threat

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The Brief Multiple Oconee County schools were evacuated Tuesday following an email bomb threat, but all students and faculty are safe. High Shoals and Oconee County Elementary schools have already returned to normal operations after being moved as a precaution. Deputies are currently clearing the remaining buildings, and the district is asking parents to avoid coming to campuses.



Oconee County officials evacuated several schools Tuesday after a reported email bomb threat, according to the school district.

What we know:

Students and staff at North Oconee High School, Colham Ferry Elementary, Rocky Branch Elementary, and Oconee County Middle School were moved out of their buildings Tuesday as a precaution, school officials said.

High Shoals Elementary and Oconee County Elementary schools were also evacuated but have since returned to normal operations because they did not receive individual threats.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Multiple Oconee County schools, including North Oconee High School, were evacuated on April 21, 2026, after receiving an email bomb threat. (SKYFOX 5)

Oconee County Schools said everyone is safe while law enforcement officers investigate the sites.

Deputies have begun clearing individual buildings, allowing some students and staff to return.

The district asked parents not to come to campuses, noting that students will be released only after the Oconee County Sheriff's Office issues an all-clear. Schools do not plan to dismiss early.

What we don't know:

While authorities said they will use every resource to find out who sent the anonymous emails, officials have not yet said if they have identified a suspect. It remains unclear exactly where the emails originated or how many specific threats were sent.