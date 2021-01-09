4 kids, 1 adult killed in overnight house fire in DeKalb County

article

Four children and one adult are dead after an overnight fire swept through a DeKalb County home, according to authorities.

Crews arrived aT Del Rio Terrace "as quickly as they could," shortly after 12:30 a.m., to find smoke and flames spewing from the front windows and door.

DeKalb County Fire and Rescue said they knew the urgency of the situation when they saw cars parked in the driveway.

"Crews made a quick interior push to both attack the fire and check for any people that were inside," said Capt. Dion Bentley. But firefighters made a heart-wrenching discovery when they reached the front bedroom, where first responders reportedly found the deceased family.

The cause of the deadly blaze remains under investigation, and it’s unclear if the home had operating smoke detectors.

The victims’ ages and names have not been released, but a neighbor said the children were extremely young.

Laura Toney told FOX 5's Emilie Ikeda she didn't know the family well but said they recently moved in and were renting the property.

"Just imagine you're home in your bed sleeping, and your house goes up in flames," Toney described.

She said the family's dog also died.

