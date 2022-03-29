Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County
3
Wind Advisory
from WED 3:00 PM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Rabun County
Wind Advisory
from WED 9:00 AM CDT until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

4 injured, including infant and 2-year-old girls, in Polk County house fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Polk County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Polk County Fire Department and Rockmart Fire Department responded to a house fire located at the address of 13 Oak Grove Road in Aragon. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Polk County fire left four people injured on Tuesday morning. 

The Polk County Fire Department and Rockmart Fire Department responded at around 1:30 a.m. to the home on Oak Road in Aragon.

When they arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Three people — a 56-year-old woman, a 60-year-old man and an infant girl — were flown by helicopter to Grady Memorial Hospital. An ambulance rushed a 2-year-old girl to the hospital. 

Investigators believe the fire was electrical and started in the attic. 

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE