4 injured, including infant and 2-year-old girls, in Polk County house fire

A Polk County fire left four people injured on Tuesday morning.

The Polk County Fire Department and Rockmart Fire Department responded at around 1:30 a.m. to the home on Oak Road in Aragon.

When they arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Three people — a 56-year-old woman, a 60-year-old man and an infant girl — were flown by helicopter to Grady Memorial Hospital. An ambulance rushed a 2-year-old girl to the hospital.

Investigators believe the fire was electrical and started in the attic.

