4 detained after apartment dispute leaves 1 injured on Austell Road

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The Brief One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a dispute turned physical at Amber Grove Apartments. A SWAT team served a search warrant at an apartment, where four suspects were detained without significant incident. The investigation remains active, and charges are pending.



Four individuals were detained Tuesday morning after a neighborhood dispute escalated into a physical altercation at Amber Grove Apartments on Austell Road, according to police.

What we know:

Patrol officers responded around 5:06 a.m. Oct. 6 to the complex at 2050 Austell Road. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

During the initial investigation, officers identified an apartment where the suspects were located. Investigators obtained a search warrant, which the department’s SWAT team served.

Four suspects were detained without significant incident, police said.

What's next:

The case remains under investigation, and charges are pending. Authorities did not release the suspects’ names or identify the charges being considered.