4 detained after apartment dispute leaves 1 injured on Austell Road
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Four individuals were detained Tuesday morning after a neighborhood dispute escalated into a physical altercation at Amber Grove Apartments on Austell Road, according to police.
What we know:
Patrol officers responded around 5:06 a.m. Oct. 6 to the complex at 2050 Austell Road. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
During the initial investigation, officers identified an apartment where the suspects were located. Investigators obtained a search warrant, which the department’s SWAT team served.
Four suspects were detained without significant incident, police said.
What's next:
The case remains under investigation, and charges are pending. Authorities did not release the suspects’ names or identify the charges being considered.