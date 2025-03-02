4 dead, 1 seriously injured in LaGrange crash overnight

The Brief Four people died in a crash early Sunday morning. A red Nissan Altima traveling west reportedly ran a red light and was hit by a northbound GMC. The driver of the GMC was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital. All occupants of the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims will not be identified until the Georgia State Patrol has notified their families.



Four people were killed, and one was seriously injured in a two-car crash in LaGrange.

What we know:

Just after midnight on Sunday, a red Nissan Altima ran a red light at the intersection of Wares Cross Road and GA-1 and was hit by a white GMC Sierra 2500 with the right of way, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The Nissan rotated multiple times and ejected a passenger sitting in the backseat without a seatbelt.

The passenger who was ejected, as well as the driver and two other occupants, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The GMC also rotated until he came to a rest in the median. The driver was rushed to WellStar West Georgia with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

The victims will not be identified until their families can be notified of their deaths.