4 dead, 1 seriously injured in LaGrange crash overnight
LAGRANGE, Ga. - Four people were killed, and one was seriously injured in a two-car crash in LaGrange.
What we know:
Just after midnight on Sunday, a red Nissan Altima ran a red light at the intersection of Wares Cross Road and GA-1 and was hit by a white GMC Sierra 2500 with the right of way, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
The Nissan rotated multiple times and ejected a passenger sitting in the backseat without a seatbelt.
The passenger who was ejected, as well as the driver and two other occupants, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The GMC also rotated until he came to a rest in the median. The driver was rushed to WellStar West Georgia with serious injuries.
What we don't know:
The victims will not be identified until their families can be notified of their deaths.
The Source: This preliminary information was provided by the Georgia State Patrol.