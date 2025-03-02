Expand / Collapse search

4 dead, 1 seriously injured in LaGrange crash overnight

Published  March 2, 2025 8:20pm EST
LaGrange
The Brief

    • Four people died in a crash early Sunday morning.
    • A red Nissan Altima traveling west reportedly ran a red light and was hit by a northbound GMC.
    • The driver of the GMC was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital. All occupants of the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene.
    • The victims will not be identified until the Georgia State Patrol has notified their families.

LAGRANGE, Ga. - Four people were killed, and one was seriously injured in a two-car crash in LaGrange.

What we know:

Just after midnight on Sunday, a red Nissan Altima ran a red light at the intersection of Wares Cross Road and GA-1 and was hit by a white GMC Sierra 2500 with the right of way, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The Nissan rotated multiple times and ejected a passenger sitting in the backseat without a seatbelt.

The passenger who was ejected, as well as the driver and two other occupants, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The GMC also rotated until he came to a rest in the median. The driver was rushed to WellStar West Georgia with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

The victims will not be identified until their families can be notified of their deaths.

The Source: This preliminary information was provided by the Georgia State Patrol.

