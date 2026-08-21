39-year-old man shot multiple times in NW Atlanta, police say

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The Brief A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times Thursday night in northwest Atlanta. Police said the man was conscious when officers arrived and was taken to a hospital. Atlanta police are investigating what led to the shooting.



Atlanta police are investigating after a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times Thursday night in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded around 9:26 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 1400 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW. Police found the victim suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was alert, conscious and breathing before he was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Police did not release additional information about his condition.

Where the shooting happened

Investigators believe the man may have been shot in the 1300 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW, a short distance from where officers responded.

Investigators with Atlanta police's Aggravated Assault Unit were called to the scene to determine what led to the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or motive.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing, and police said details could change as investigators learn more.