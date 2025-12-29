39-year-old man critical after shooting in SW Atlanta

The Brief Man shot early Monday in southwest Atlanta Victim found critically injured on Pineview Terrace Police say shooting may have occurred nearby



A man was hospitalized in critical condition early Monday after being shot in southwest Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department responded to a report of a person shot just before 1 a.m. at an address on Pineview Terrace SW. When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition. Investigators later determined the shooting may have occurred at a separate location on Donnelly Avenue SW before the victim was found.

Police responded to both locations as part of the investigation and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

What's next:

Authorities emphasized that the information is preliminary and may change as the investigation continues.