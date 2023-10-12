38-year-old Atlanta man arrested for alleged explicit online conversations with minor

David Michael, a 38-year-old resident of Atlanta was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with Sexual Exploitation of Children – Obscene Internet Contact with a Child by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. The investigation, spearheaded by the GBI CEACC Unit and assisted by the Georgia Tech Police Department, comes as part of the ongoing efforts to combat child exploitation and internet-related crimes.

The case against David Michael unfolded when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) issued a Cybertip to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, alleging that Michael had been engaging in explicit online conversations with a minor. Following this report, the GBI CEACC Unit initiated a thorough investigation into Michael's internet activities.

GBI agents conducted an interview with David Michael, leading to his subsequent arrest. He was taken into custody at the Fulton County Jail, facing charges related to his alleged inappropriate online interactions with a minor.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit acts as the host agency for the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, playing a pivotal role in identifying individuals involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, serves as a vital response to the rising numbers of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the increased online activities of predators seeking unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Authorities encourage anyone with information related to cases of child exploitation to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870 or report through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org. Those who wish to provide anonymous tips can do so by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), reporting online or by utilizing the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

As the investigation against David Michael continues, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation remains committed to ensuring the safety of children and teenagers in the digital realm and bringing those involved in child exploitation to justice.