$372K in cash seized at Atlanta airport so far in 2026

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Atlanta CBP officers seized over $44,000 in unreported currency on a traveler destined to San Salvador (Credit: CBP)

The Brief U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they've seized over $372,000 at Atlanta's airport so far this year. The money came from 24 different travelers. Travelers may carry any amount of money, but federal law requires reporting anything over $10,000 to the U.S. Treasury.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over $372,000 in unreported currency from 24 travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during the first three months of 2026.

Cash seizures at Hartsfield-Jackson

What we know:

CBP officers intercepted $372,264 in undeclared money between January and March 2026, officials say.

The three largest individual seizures involved a U.S. citizen headed to San Salvador with $44,432, an Indian citizen traveling to the United Arab Emirates with $32,700, and a family flying to Qatar with $30,417. In two of these cases, a currency detector dog named Pub alerted officers to the hidden cash.

Federal currency reporting laws

What you can do:

Travelers may carry any amount of money, but federal law requires reporting anything over $10,000 to the U.S. Treasury. While officers seized over $372,000 from violators, they also helped honest travelers complete reporting forms for nearly $3 million in currency during the same three-month period.

Travelers carrying more than $10,000 should complete the International Transportation of Currency or Monetary Instruments form, also known as FinCEN 105. This can be done online before arriving at the airport or by asking a CBP officer for help at the departure gate.

"Travelers must understand that failing to declare currency can result in serious consequences, including seizure of funds and possible criminal charges," said CBP Atlanta Area Port Director Zachary Thomas. "Our officers remain committed to enforcing all of our nation’s laws, including currency reporting, and hold violators accountable."

Late-registered money

Dig deeper:

Officials said agents also found multiple people who denied carrying over $10,000 but later reported it. Those people were assisted with filling out the proper paperwork. Officers said that amount of money totals nearly $3 million.

Unknown what's next

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the names of the 24 travelers involved in these specific seizures. It is also unclear if any of these individuals currently face formal criminal charges beyond the seizure of their funds.