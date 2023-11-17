33-year-old Norcross woman missing since mid-October

article

A 33-year-old woman from Norcross has been missing since the middle of October.

According to Gwinnett County Police Department, they were contacted on Oct. 30 by the family of Amanda Kelly Hines. The family told police they last had contact with Hines on Oct. 18 and her last known location was near Bussel Place in unincorporated Norcross.

She has not been heard from since her disappearance and Gwinnett PD is asking for the public's help to locate the missing woman.

Himes is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gold jumpsuit with white sneakers and she has the word "NEVAL" tattooed on her left arm.

If anyone knows where Hines might be, please call 911.