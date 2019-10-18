32rd annual 'Food-A-Thon' parade and donation drive
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Community Food Bank hosts one of the largest food and fund drives in the country.
The organization teamed up with the Atlanta Apartment Association to hold their 32rd annual "Food-A-Thon" parade and donation drive.
The party was held at the food bank on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Friday morning.
Organizers said they expect to raise more than a million dollars Friday to help support hungry families across Atlanta and north Georgia.
