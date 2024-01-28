30-year-old woman's body found near park in NW Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are investigating a death after a body was found in the 3600 block of Collier Road in northwest Atlanta early Saturday morning.

The body has been identified as 30-year-old Ashley Chappell.

She was reportedly found by police around 5 a.m. near Collier Park.

At this time, her cause of death is unknown. Homicide detectives are working the case.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.