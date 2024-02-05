30-year-old Paulding County man’s death now a murder investigation

Deputies have confirmed they now believe someone shot and killed 30-year-old Charvis Baulding in his home in the Douglasville area.

"There was a break-in and I do know my brother was gunned down," said Chastity Baulding, the victim’s sister.

She said a neighbor discovered his body after he noticed his dogs roaming around the neighborhood.

"The neighbor knew Charvis and knew the dogs wouldn’t leave the yard," Chastity said. "He came to check on Charvis and that’s when, unfortunately, he found him already deceased."

That was on Jan. 11.

On Friday, Paulding County investigators revealed that they have ruled his death a homicide.

"As a result of the preliminary findings from the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office during the autopsy, combined with other forensic aspects of the investigation, Baulding’s death is being investigated as a homicide," investigators wrote in a news release. "The official autopsy report is pending as they typically take quite some time to complete by the forensic pathologists at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office."

They told FOX 5 Monday that they needed to wait for official word from the GBI before calling it a homicide.

At the scene, a home on Riverbend Trail, there was a bullet hole in the garage door and a boarded-up window.

"I do believe that my brother was trying to escape, exit out that side door there," Chastity said. "Unfortunately he just didn’t make it quick enough before he was gunned down."

His mother said it’s been a tumultuous past few weeks, but she is a praying woman.

"He would give you the shirt off his back," Willene Cummings, Baulding’s mom said. "Even if they don’t turn themselves in, you best believe my God… my son will get his justice. He will get it. So either way."

Chastity said she is confident that someone knows something out there. She pleads with them to come forward.

Investigators said people who submit tips can remain anonymous through the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.