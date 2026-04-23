$30 concert tickets offered soon for thousands of shows this summer

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The Brief Live Nation offering $30 tickets to more than 4,000 concerts across North America. Promotion runs April 29 through May 5, with early access starting April 23. Lineup includes major artists like Kesha, Kid Cudi, Luke Bryan and Lil Wayne.



Music fans across the U.S. and Canada will soon have access to discounted concert tickets as Live Nation launches its "Summer of Live" promotion, offering $30 tickets to more than 4,000 shows.

What we know:

The limited-time deal runs from April 29 through May 5, giving fans the chance to see major artists across a wide range of genres, from pop and hip-hop to country and rock.

Early access begins April 23 for Live Nation All Access members, followed by a presale for T-Mobile customers on April 28. General ticket sales open April 29 through the Live Nation website.

Participating artists include major names such as Kesha, Kid Cudi, Luke Bryan, Lil Wayne, Pitbull, Tim McGraw, Summer Walker, The Goo Goo Dolls, New Kids on the Block and Rod Stewart, along with dozens of other performers.

Additional acts featured in the promotion include 5 Seconds of Summer, Empire of the Sun, The Fray, James Taylor, mgk, NE-YO & AKON, The Pussycat Dolls, Train, Lynyrd Skynyrd & Foreigner, Santana & The Doobie Brothers, Shinedown, Thomas Rhett and many more.

Tickets include all fees in the $30 price, though taxes may be added depending on the venue. Fans can search for participating shows by city, artist or venue through the Summer of Live website.