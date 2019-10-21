3-year-old Houston boy at center of Amber Alert found: Police

article

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 3-year-old boy that was last seen in southwest Houston Monday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department tweeted the child and mom have been recovered safely, and the suspect is currently in custody.

Ingrid Urbina-Centeno, 26, is said to be the ex-girlfriend of the mother of 3-year-old Clayber Victor Laros-Reyes. She faces charges of aggravated kidnapping.

Police say the suspect told the mother of the child, Maria Garcia-Reyes, “I’m going to kill your son so it hurts you the way it hurt me when you left me.” The suspect then left with the child.





