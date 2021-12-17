3 street gang members off the streets and facing charges, police say

Three known gang members have been taken into custody on numerous charges, according to Athens-Clarke County police.

Rodarius Travell Favors, 29 and Fredrick Heard, 19, both of Athens, along with Demarco

Maurice Hardy, 19, of Statham, were recently taken into custody, the department stated in a news release. Officers also recovered four firearms.

SHOPPING CART KILLER: WHO IS ANTHONY ROBINSON?

The arrests were part of a multi-department initiative to target criminal street gang activity.

Rodarius Travell Favors, 29 of Athens.

Favors was arrested for a Felony Probation Violation Warrant and Possession of a Firearm by a

Convicted Felon. He is on currently probation for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, which he has violated six times, police said. Favors is out on bond for Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and

Prevention Act and Affray. ACCPD recovered three firearms in the course of Favor’s arrest.

Fredrick Heard, 19, of Athens.

Heard was arrested for a Felony Probation Violation Warrant and Possession of a Firearm by a

Convicted Felon. He is currently on probation for Aggravated Assault. ACCPD recovered one firearm in the course of Heard’s arrest.

Demarco Maurice Hardy, 19, of Statham.

Hardy is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Failure to Maintain

Lane. Hardy is currently out on bond for Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, Carrying a Weapon without a License, and Driving on a Suspended

License.

MAN TACKLES PURSE-SNATCHING SUSPECT AT KROGER

Advertisement

ACCPD says officers have arrested ten known gang members and seized nine firearms, as well as drugs and stolen property in just the past two weeks.