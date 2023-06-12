3 shot at large social gathering in Troup County

Three people were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds after shooters opened fire on a party-like gathering Monday evening in Troup County, according to officials.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Cannonville Road in LaGrange after calls poured in saying multiple people had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they said people were still running away from the scene and driving off.

Investigators found a number of shell casings of various calibers and found a vehicle with bullet damage.

The three victims were brought to Well Star West Georgia Emergency Department. All of them have non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies have not identified the shooters in this case, nor their motive.

Anyone who was there or has any helpful information regarding this case is asked to call the sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.