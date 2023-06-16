3 serious crashes reported on metro Atlanta interstates early Friday morning

A serious crash temporarily closed all lanes of eastbound Interstate 20 near Sigman Road in Conyers early Friday morning.

The crash was reported at 6:12 a.m. As of 7:15 a.m., traffic was moving slowly past the scene and all lanes are expected to reopen soon.

It was initially reported that the crash was fatal. Shortly before 8 a.m., the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office notified the media that the driver and passenger who were in the serious crash were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Before that crash, a deadly crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. in Fulton County. According to Georgia Department of Transportation, a single vehicle overturned and one person was killed on Highway 166 westbound near Stanton Road.

Additionally, another serious crash took place shortly before 4 a.m. on Interstate 675 southbound at Interstate 285 westbound. Preliminary reports indicate that a semi-truck trailer and another vehicle were involved in that crash.

No other information has been released about the crashes listed above.

This story is developing. Check back for details.




