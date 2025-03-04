3 Rockmart residents arrested for trafficking meth, sheriff's office says

article

A multi-agency drug task force operation resulted in the seizure of more than four pounds of methamphetamine and the arrest of three individuals in Haralson County.

What we know:

The Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, assisted by the newly formed Haralson County Joint Crime Suppression Task Force, executed a search warrant at 33 Tolbert Road in Rockmart. The operation was the culmination of a months-long investigation, during which authorities suspected the homeowner had cartel connections to obtain and distribute illegal drugs in the area.

During the search, investigators seized 4 -½ pounds of methamphetamine, prescription pills classified as Schedule IV substances, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and a firearm.

Authorities arrested three Rockmart residents in connection with the case:

Nicky Scott Proctor, 61 , was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Tabatha Michelle Miller, 45 , was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

Tracey Lanette Brookshire, 53, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and was also booked on an outstanding bench warrant.

What they're saying:

Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams praised the task force for its efforts.

"I am very appreciative of the great work done by our Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force in taking down this major drug trafficker and removing him and his poison from our communities," Williams said. "We stand firm in our commitment to hunt down, arrest, and prosecute anyone that brings drugs into Haralson County. Do not get comfortable, we will not stop."

What you can do:

Authorities encourage residents to report drug activity by calling 770-646-9175. Anonymous tips for Haralson County can also be submitted at haralsoncountysheriff.org.