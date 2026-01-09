3 people shot early Friday in Bibb County, sheriff's office says

The Brief Three people shot at Autumn Trace Apartments early Friday Victims transported to hospital; all are reported to be stable. Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating aggravated assault



The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault after three people were shot early Friday morning at Autumn Trace Apartments.

What we know:

Deputies were called to the apartment complex at 1745 Rocky Creek Road around 3:45 a.m. after reports of multiple people being shot.

When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman, and an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics treated the victims at the scene before transporting them to a medical facility. Authorities said all three victims are reported to be "stable.

What's next:

The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation, and officials said more information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers.